August 24

10th Ave SW: At 8am a woman reported her vehicle was broken into, stolen items included two purses, tablet, cell phone, and cash. The woman confirmed she received an alert the phone was accessed earlier that morning, and also that someone used her credit card at a local restaurant at 6am. Salmon Arm RCMP attended the restaurant and observed video footage of the suspect at 6am. Later that day, police were on patrol and observed a male matching the one seen in the surveillance video at the restaurant. The male was observed banging on a door at the courthouse, and stated he was trying to meet up with his probation officer. Police arrested the 44-year-old man for possession of property obtained by crime and seized several items off of him; including a cell phone matching the stolen one, cash, and a knife contrary to his probation conditions. The man was then also arrested for breach of probation. The man was later released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

August 27

Narcisse St NW: Salmon Arm RCMP were dealing with an unrelated matter when they observed a man known to police riding a $2500 bicycle that was reported stolen the previous day. Police arrested a 44-year-old man for possession of property obtained by crime. The bicycle was returned to a happy owner. Charges have been approved against Matthew Howard for one count possession of property obtained by crime. Matthew Howard is awaiting his next court date.

September 3

16th Ave NE: At 8pm a man reported a suspected intoxicated driver in a burgundy van. Police attended the area and located the van which immediately turned into a driveway upon seeing the police vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver attempting to move to the passenger seat. The driver was well known to police to be prohibited from driving, the van also had no insurance. A breath demand was conducted but no alcohol was detected on the breath sample. The man was served a violation ticket for no insurance in the amount of $598, the vehicle was impounded, and the man was served a future court date to speak to the charge of driving while prohibited under the motor vehicle act.

September 16

10th Ave SW: At 8:30am an employee reported a theft from Save on Foods after observed a man steal two flats of Lipton Iced Tea from the store front. Police observed video surveillance and were able to identify the 39-year-old suspect, who was well known to police. The suspect was located at 6pm and arrested then released with a future court date.