February 5

Canoe: At 4:30pm a man called police to report that his neighbour intentionally plowed all the snow from his driveway, onto the complainant driveway, and called him names. There appeared to be history between the two un-neighbourly neighbours. Police attended and spoke with the alleged snow plower, who denied shovelling snow onto the complainant’s driveway, but confirmed all the unfriendly names he called him. The pair were both advised to avoid each other as best they could.

February 6

10th Ave SW: At 11am a local retailer reported a woman stole a brand new vacuum valued at $549. The woman was observed exiting the store and leaving in an older grey Audi A4, and provided the licence plate to police. Police attended the store and obtained surveillance footage and were able to identify the woman from previous police encounters. Salmon Arm RCMP made patrols for the vehicle locating it a short while later near Canoe. The vehicle was stopped and the woman was arrested for theft and possession of property obtained by crime. The woman was released with a future court date, and the vacuum was seized from the vehicle. Charges are being recommended to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

10th St SW: At 10am police were on patrol and observed a white Ford Fusion with a licence plate showing the registered owner was prohibited from driving. Police engaged in a traffic stop, and the 21-year-old male driver admitted his licence was suspended. The man was arrested for driving while prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act, and served a future court date. His vehicle was also impounded for 7 days.

February 11

Canoe: At 4pm Salmon Arm RCMP received an abandoned 911 call, later determined to be a two-vehicle collision in the 8000 block of Trans Canada Hwy near Canoe. On attendance police located a blue Ford Fusion with passenger side damage stopped in the middle of the highway, and a grey Lexus SUV with front end damage that had come to a stop in the east bound side ditch. Both drivers’ shaken up, but otherwise no apparent injuries, and no passengers in either vehicle. Police learned that the Ford caused the collision by suddenly turning for no apparent reason, in front of the on-coming Lexus. There were no indications of impairment, but police conducted a mandatory breath demand on the driver of the Ford, who blew zero. The Ford driver was served a violation ticket for crossing a double solid line. Both vehicles were towed off scene.

Blue Ford Fusion in middle of highway, with Lexus in the ditch, two vehicle collision on February 11, 2025