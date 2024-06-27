June 13

4th St SE: A woman reported that her neighbour’s vehicle was stolen from the driveway. The complainant was watching the neighbour’s residence and vehicle while they were away on vacation. Police attended and did not find any evidence of a break-in to the residence, no broken glass in the driveway, and the vehicle key was accounted for. Police were not able to reach the registered owner. Police later received an update that the vehicle was not stolen, but that the owner had arranged for the vehicle to go in for a service while they were away, and the helpful neighbour was unaware.

June 15

Pierre’s Point Rd: At 11:30am Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a stolen Ford F450 out of Alberta that had parked just off Pierre’s Point Rd. The licence plate was provided to police, who were able to confirm the vehicle was indeed stolen. Police attended and boxed in the vehicle and arrested the driver and lone occupant for possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and fail to comply with order. The man was transported back to Salmon Arm detachment and held for a bail hearing. Police obtained charge approval for one count possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and one count fail to comply with order against Jordan Dempster, who was remanded until June 25.

June 17

Lakeshore Dr NW: At 9am a Salmon Arm RCMP member was dealing with an unrelated file, and came across some suspected property that appeared to be from a nearby business. Police returned a large pop-up shelter to the business, who informed police they had just learned one of their vehicles had been broken into, with several other items stolen including two acetylene tanks. About two hours later, Salmon Arm RCMP received a tip about the location of some of the other stolen items and the description of a male that using the items. Police attended and arrested one 35-year-old man. Police searched the surrounding area and found the two acetylene tanks. All found property was returned to the local business, while the accused was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

30th St SE: At 9am a woman reported that she was scammed out of $2850. The woman reported receiving a text message from someone posing as the woman’s daughter. The daughter told the complainant her phone number had changed and she needed assistance paying a bill. At one point the complainant even spoke to a female over the phone, and was convinced it was her daughter. $2850 was e-transferred as requested. The complainant became suspicious and confirmed with her actual daughter the next day that she had been scammed. The complainant’s bank was notified.

Receiving unsolicited e-mails, text messages, or phone calls from anyone requesting money, or the purchase of gift cards, should be treated as highly suspicious. Police advise using extreme caution before sending e-transfers to anyone, unless it is money you are willing to lose. Hanging up, and calling the person using the phone number you have, using code words, or asking about unique experiences or memories only that family member would know about, are simple ways to attempt to confirm identity.

June 20

30th St NE: Salmon Arm RCMP were on proactive patrol and attempted a vehicle stop on a Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle with no licence plate in a parking lot. The rider began looking for an out but was boxed in by the officer and unable to escape. The rider was identified and determined to be prohibited from driving and riding. The 42-year-old rider was arrested. The motorcycle was impounded for a mandatory minimum 7 days, and the rider was issued a violation ticket for no insurance for $598. The rider was released from police custody with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

June 24

5th Ave SW: At 10am police were advised of a possible break and enter into a building at the fairgrounds. Salmon Arm RCMP attended and found the door had been tied shut from the inside. Police located a 31-year-old woman inside cleaning up a mess she’d made, and doing laundry. The woman was arrested for break and enter, removed from the property, and later released with a future court date.