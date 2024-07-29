Salmon Arm RCMP June 26 to July 9 2024, Calls for service: 288

June 27

Trans Canada Hwy and 5th St SW: At 10pm a woman reported someone was using a chainsaw and appeared to be cutting a fence. Police attended and located a man known to them. The man claimed he was being chased by a group of people wearing masks, and that he cut a tree down to block them. Police located a fallen tree, partially laying on the Trans Canada Hwy. The man was arrested for mischief, and later released with a future court date. The chainsaw as seized, and police removed the fallen tree from the highway.

June 29

5th Ave SE: At 11pm a complainant reported a break and enter in an apartment building. The complainant reported a woman was trying to get in through the front door when the complainant then heard backing from the inside of the locked unit. The complainant found a male asking to be let out. The complainant later found a broken window where the male entered the unit. Video surveillance was provided to police who were able to identify the male suspect. The man was located and arrested, and released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

July 2

Trans Canada Hwy: At 8:30am a woman reported a break and enter at a business that occurred the previous night. Police attended and were shown a broken window and surveillance footage of a man in the area around 1am. Police departed, and approximately 30 minutes later the suspect returned to the building. Police were immediately advised and returned and arrested the man. The man admitted to entering the building because he was being chased and needed to charge his phone. The man was released with a future court date, and the file has been submitted to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

10th Ave SW: A 12pm a store employee reported a man had stolen merchandise valued at $375 from their store. Police attended and observed video surveillance and were able to identify the suspect. On July 3 police located the suspect and arrested him. The man was released, and police have forwarded recommended charges to BC Prosecution for charge approval.

July 7

10th Ave SW: At 7pm police received a report of a banned customer inside a store, that was stealing items. Police could see juice hidden under the man’s sweater, and the complainant reported the hat the man was wearing was stolen, and he had several other unpaid for items on him. Police advised the man he was under arrest. The man resisted police, and refused to comply with police instructions. After a brief physical altercation, the man was arrested. The man was later released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.