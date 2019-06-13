March 8

Lakeshore Dr NE: At 11pm Salmon Arm RCMP were doing patrols and observed a white Honda Civic fail to stop for a stop sign. While attempting to stop the vehicle, it rolled through another stop sign, finally coming to stop at the entrance to a park lot, instead of in the parking lot. The 37-year-old driver was moving very slowly, slurring his words, and had blood shot eyes. The man was unable to locate his driver’s license, and claimed his last alcoholic beverage was hours ago. A breath demand was conducted, and the driver blew a fail. The driver exercised his right to a second test, which also resulted in a fail. The man was served a 90 day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

March 9

11th St SE: At 7pm a complainant reported a female neighbour was yelling continuously and threatening to smash his face in. Salmon Arm RCMP were familiar with numerous similar files pertaining to the woman. Police attended and spoke with the woman who then began screaming, swearing and denying anything happened to the officer. The woman slammed her front door in the officer’s face while he was attempting to de-escalate her. The officer then walked over to the neighbour to follow-up, when the woman exited her residence and began yelling at the top of her lungs and making further threats. The woman was verbally warned by the officer to go home, but continued her tirade. The woman was arrested for causing a disturbance and uttering threats. The woman was later released on conditions, and with a future court date to speak to the allegations. Charges are being forwarded to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

March 10

Canoe Beach Dr NE: At 3:50pm Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his grey Toyota Corolla. Police attended and the driver appeared to be obviously intoxicated with watery eyes, smelling of alcohol, and confused slurred speech. An empty bottle of White Lightning liquor was observed in the passenger seat. A breath demand was conducted and the 29-year-old driver blew a fail, with the offer of a second test declined. The man was served a 90 day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The man was also arrested for being intoxicated in public, and transported to cells to safely sober up.

March 11

Salmon Arm: A 62-year-old man reported that he was being extorted for $1000, after he had sent out nude photographs. The complainant reported an unknown man was demanding $1000 from the complainant, otherwise he would share the nude photographs online that he obtained from the complainant. The complainant had made a similar report in 2023. Police advised the man to not send any money, and block the extorter. Police also showed the complainant how to make his social media profiles private. There was no way to control the image being shared, but police advised the complainant that social media platforms have policies banning nudity.

Salmon Arm RCMP do not advise sharing nude photographs online, or via cell phone messaging services. Once those photos are shared, you have no control over what happens with them, or who they are shared with afterwards.

March 15

30th St NE: At 11pm Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a grey GMC Sierra truck speeding. The officer activated his emergency lights and the truck made several turns that led the officer to believe the truck was trying to avoid police. Once stopped, the 41-year-old male driver stated he was heading to pickup his girlfriend. An odour of fruit flavoured liquor was detected by the officer, despite the driver denying consuming any alcohol that day. A breath demand was conducted and the 41-year-old driver blew a fail, with the offer of a second test declined. The man was served a 90 day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC. Police later observed several empty alcohol containers within the door of the vehicle.

March 16

5th St SE: At 9am Salmon Arm RCMP conducted a curfew check on a man with conditions to be inside his residence during certain hours. The man was not home. While at the residence two separate people walking by advised that there was a man in red seat pants running towards the rear of the residence. After about 10 minutes, the man appeared and was noticeably out of breath. The man was arrested for failing to comply with release order, and held for a bail hearing, where he was later released by a judge.

3rd St SE: At 10:45pm Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a man sleeping behind the wheel of his blue Toyota Tacoma. Police queries showed the registered vehicle owner had a previous immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed several open cans of vodka alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, which was running. The officer woke the driver, and a heavy odour of alcohol was coming from within the vehicle. A breath demand was conducted, and the driver blew a fail. The driver exercised his right to a second test, which also resulted in a fail. The 54-year-old man was served a 90 day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.