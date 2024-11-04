October 17

Salmon Arm: A local bank employee reported an unhappy customer had assaulted another employee. The employee reported that a customer entered the bank demanding to withdraw $14 000 cash. However, the account the customer was trying to withdraw from had been flagged for suspicious activity therefore limiting the amount of cash the customer could withdraw. The customer began yelling at the employee, threw two plexiglass displays, and a heavy cardboard sign that struck one of the bank employee’s. Police located the angry customer on October 23, 2024 where he was arrested for assault with a weapon, and later released with a future court date. Criminal charges are being recommended for BC Prosecution for assessment.

October 19

10th Ave SW: A man at a local store reported there were civilians holding down a man that was caught shoplifting. Police attended and took the man into custody. Police then learned the man was inside the store wearing a wig. The man attempted to purchase some product, but when his bank card was declined, he attempted to make a run for it with the products before being stopped by staff outside the store. The man was later released on conditions, with charges being forwarded to BC Prosecution for assessment.

October 20

10th Ave NE: A man reported that seven cell phones had been stolen from one of the hockey dressing rooms at the ice arena. One of the stolen phone owners was able to live track the location of one of the stolen cell phones, which was mapping at the nearby swimming pool. Police attended and located a man well known to police in the men’s changeroom. The man was found in possession of several cell phones in his backpack that did not belong to him. The man was arrested, and later released with a future court date. All the stolen cell phones were returned to their rightful owners.

October 26

4th Ave SE: At 8:30pm Salmon Arm RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a Dodge Ram pickup truck to assess driver fitness. Police could smell a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver, who also admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that night. A breath demand was given, with the driver providing a breath sample reading of fail. The driver declined his right to a second test. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and the driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days. The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.

October 28

Trans Canada Hwy, Tappen: At 5:30pm Salmon Arm RCMP attended for a report of a two vehicle collision involving two semi trucks at low speed with no injuries. Minor damage sustained by both vehicles making them inoperable. Salmon Arm RCMP would like to extend a thanks to the crew at Emil Anderson Construction who assisted police with traffic control, and removing the damaged semi’s from the highway after police were able to complete their investigation.

October 29

11th Ave NE: At 1am a man reported that a woman had attempted to stab him in the neck with scissors. Police attended and found the woman noticeably intoxicated and slurring her words. The man stated he went over to the woman’s residence to ask her to turn some music down, when the woman invited him in for a beer and began dancing seductively. The man was not seduced, and the woman became upset. The woman grabbed a pair of scissors, straddled the man, and attempted to strike him in the neck with the scissors. The man was able to push the woman off and called police. The woman was arrested and lodged in cells overnight due to her level of intoxication. The woman was later released with a future court date, and charges forwarded to BC Prosecution for assessment.