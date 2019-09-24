October 30

30th St SE: a complainant reported a Volvo was shooting fireworks out of the window while it drove down the street. The complainant was able to provide a licence plate and police were able to track down the driver. The young man admitted to committing the stunt after being peer pressured by his friends. While very apologetic and regretful, the young man was later brought into the Salmon Arm police detachment by his father. Salmon Arm RCMP sat down with the young man to further discuss possible consequences of firing fireworks out of a vehicle, and how he can make better life decisions.

November 1

Salmon Arm: A 66-year-old woman reported approximately 4 months prior she began investing with a company she believed to be reputable, because they used a picture of Justin Trudeau and Elon Musk on their website endorsing the company. The woman gave the fraudsters access to her computer through a program called AnyDesk, and the fraudsters transferred $6500 out of the woman’s account into cryptocurrency. Police discussed how the woman could protect herself going forward.

To learn more about the red flags to watch for in the most common types of scams, please visit sites such as the BC RCMP Frauds and Scams, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or the Competition Bureau.

November 2

Highway 97B: At 4:30pm Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a vehicle in a ditch, and the driver throwing beers cans out of the vehicle. Police attended and located the vehicle and lone occupant who admitted to driving. The driver reported he swerved to avoid a deer and went into the ditch. A roadside breath demand was conducted, and the driver blew a warn. The driver had prior alcohol related driving offences, and was served a 7-day driving prohibition as directed by RoadSafetyBC, and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

Blind Bay: At 8:30pm a complainant reported that an unknown person driving possibly a pickup shot mud on their parked vehicle. There was no damage, and no further information about the suspect vehicle. Police advised they would not be attending.

November 3

30th St SW and Trans Canada Hwy: Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a vehicle colliding with multiple other vehicles until it finally came to a stop and the driver attempted to flee on foot. The driver was reported to smell heavily of alcohol. Police arrived on scene and located the driver, who declined to identify himself. A breath demand was conducted and the man refused to provide a sample of his breath. As a refusal carries the same penalty as blowing a fail, the driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition, and his totaled 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was impounded for 30 days. The driver was held in police custody for obstruction and later released once he identified himself to police. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

November 7

Blind Bay: A woman reported her brown 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from her driveway overnight. There was no video, and no suspects. It was unclear if the keys were with the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP, please reference Salmon Arm RCMP file 2024-7048.

Salmon Arm RCMP reminding residents to secure the vehicles over night, and remove any valuables, keys, garage door openers. If your vehicle is highly susceptible to theft, generally older model pickup trucks, consider alternative security measures such as having a smart key installed, immobilizer, using a steering wheel lock bar, and installing a tracking device.

November 8

Eagle Bay: A man reported his silver 2007 Toyota Tundra was stolen from his driveway overnight. The man believed he left the key inside the vehicle. There was no video, and no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP, please reference Salmon Arm RCMP file 2024-7063.

November 9

5th St SE: Salmon Arm RCMP observed a 38-year-old man, known to have active warrants for arrest, driving an orange Kia Seltos. Police attempted to arrest the man, but he fled on foot. Police were unable to track the man on foot. Soon after the man was again observed driving the same vehicle, and fled from police at a high rate of speed. Police attended a nearby residence the man was known to frequent, and located the Kia Seltos parked there. A witness confirmed the man had ran into the house. After over an hour and a half of attempting to get the man to exit the residence, police obtained a warrant that permitted the police to enter the residence to arrest the man. The man was located inside and arrested for the outstanding warrants and three new charges. Salmon Arm RCMP have received charge approval against 38-year-old William Travis Young for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and obstruction. William Travis Young was remanded and held in police custody.

November 10

5th Ave SW: At 12:30am police were on patrol and observed a grey 2021 BMW X5 make a left turn directly into the oncoming lane then slowly drift back crossing a solid yellow line into the correct lane. Police initiated a traffic stop and asked the 47-year-old male driver for his licence and insurance. The man handed police Alberta registration papers for a different vehicle, and had slow nervous movements. Police could smell alcohol coming from the driver. A breath demand was conducted and the driver blew a fail on both his first and second attempt. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 30 days, and the driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

5th Ave SW: At 4pm police stopped a suspicious white pickup truck. Police spoke with the 47-year-old male driver (not the same one stopped at 12:30am), who was exhibiting signs of intoxication, including failing to notice the police officer standing next to the vehicle window. Police advised the man he was required to provide a breath sample, but the man stated he would not provide a sample and rolled up his window. Police made further attempts to obtain a breath sample from the man, but he continued to refuse. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and the man was prohibited from driving for 90 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC. The man was also arrested for being intoxicated in a public place as police did not believe he was able to care for himself, and held in police custody until sober.