3rd St SW: At 11pm a man reported a male in a silver SUV, passed out at the wheel with the door open in a parking lot. Police attended with minimal time delay, and located the man conscious, staring down at his cell phone. The vehicle was off, and parked legally. The man had his door open because it was 30 degrees outside. The man was found to have a valid driver’s licence, and valid insurance on the vehicle. The man was showing no signs of impairment. Police departed, and before the officer could call the complainant back, received a 911 call from the same complainant asking why police did not check the man’s licence and insurance. Police explained to the caller that the man was parked legally, there were no signs of impairment, and he had a valid driver’s licence and insurance.

Trans Canada Hwy: At 2:30pm a woman requested a check well-being on two transport trucks carrying pigs. The woman reported that the trucks were so full, the pigs were sticking their noses out trying to breath, and there appeared to be some deceased pigs on board. Unfortunately, the trucks were already through Salmon Arm and police vehicles were not able to catch up to the transport trucks. Neighbouring detachments were advised to be on the lookout for the transport trucks to check on the pigs.

July 11

5th Ave: A woman reported that her computer suddenly locked up, and a number to call appeared on the screen. The woman followed the instructions on the screen, then instructions over the phone from a man with an east Indian accent, leading to $8000 being withdrawn from her backout and deposited into different Bitcoin machines. It was unclear what exactly the instructions were that the woman followed. The woman had already advised her bank, and took her computer to a local service shop. There was not enough information to proceed with an investigation.

Salmon Arm RCMP advise using extreme caution when using a personal computer, or other electronic devices that have sudden messages or warnings pop up with direction to follow. Anyone asking for banking information, or pop up screen directing you to provide personal information or banking information.

To learn more about the red flags to watch for in the most common types of scams, please visit sites such as the BC RCMP Frauds and Scams, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or the Competition Bureau.

July 13

30th St NE: At 12:15am Salmon Arm RCMP were following a blue Mazda that was slowly drifting side to side in its lane. The vehicle was stopped to check driver fitness. Police could smell alcohol coming from the driver and only occupant. The driver also admitted to consuming some alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening. A breath demand was conducted where the driver blew a fail. A second breath sample was obtained, again showing a fail. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

July 18

10th St SW: At 5pm police stopped a Ford F350 to check for valid driver’s licence. The driver was confirmed to be prohibited from driving. The man was served a future court date to speak to the incident.

July 19

10th Ave SW: At 3pm an employee at a local store reported a man had stole a fixed blade knife from the store and left on a bicycle. The complainant provided video surveillance and a photo of the suspect. Police were able to identify the suspect, who was well known to them. The man was located the next day, where police located the knife on the man. The man was arrested and released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

July 22

46th St NE: At 1pm a woman reported a mother bear with two cubs tearing apart her backyard, and trying to get at her chickens. Conservation officers were advised. Police attended but the bears had departed, and escaped a possible arrest for mischief.

July 23

Fraser Ave NW: At 4:30am a man reported that he had just been assaulted at a local shelter. Police attended where the victim stated he was standing near a window, when another male client at the shelter suddenly punched him in the face then ran away. A photo of the suspect was provided to police; however, his name was unconfirmed. Police made patrols throughout downtown, eventually locating a man that matched the photo, including wearing the same clothing, inside a local restaurant having a coffee. The man was arrested and released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

Lakeshore Dr: At 11pm Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a Honda CR-V swerving back and forth, and driving 30km/h in a 50km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver identified. A breath demand was given to the driver, who refused to give a proper breath sample after several offers. A refusal to provide a breath sample carries the same penalty as blowing a fail. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.