May 16

Shuswap St: At 6am a local business owner reported a window broken and a door appeared to have been kicked in but nothing stolen earlier that morning. Police attended and observed a rock was thrown though the window. Video surveillance was reviewed and police were able to identify the suspect. Police obtained charge approval for one count of mischief under $5000 against Leonard Gaze. Leonard Gaze was remanded until May 30, 2024 this matter and others.

May 19

3000 block 11th Ave NE: At 7pm a complainant reported seeing a woman strung out, screaming, climbing trees, and taking off her clothing. Police attended and located the woman half dressed. The woman had an odour of alcohol, slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet. The woman was arrested for causing a disturbance and transported to Salmon Arm cells to safety sober up overnight. The woman was served a violation ticket for being intoxicated in a public place, and released the next morning.

May 20

Shaw Rd: At 10am police were conducting pro-active patrols in the Industrial Park area. Police observed a Dodge Ram pickup truck with newly spray painted autobody parts. Police queried the vehicle which showed it was reported stolen on May 19 out of Kamloops. Police located a lone man inside the Dodge Ram and arrested him for possession of property obtained by crime. The man was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations. The truck was towed by a local tow company to be returned to the owner. Salmon Arm RCMP will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

May 22

Auto Rd: At 10am Salmon Arm RCMP observed a black Saturn Vue that had previously fled from police after an attempted traffic stop. Police were able to safely stop the vehicle in an alleyway on 5th St SE to prevent it from fleeing again. The 30-year-old female driver was informed she was under arrest for flight from police, but refused to open her door. The woman then provided a false name and claimed she had no identification. The woman eventually complied in unlocking her door, and was positively identified by another attending police officer. The woman was arrested for driving while prohibited, and obstructing a peace officer, and was also issued a violation tickets for no insurance, failing to stop for police, and operating a vehicle with studded tires during restricted time. The vehicle was also impounded. The woman’s name cannot be released until charges are approved, she was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.