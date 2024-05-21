May 1

Blind Bay: A business owner reported that a client had transferred $100 000 into a fraudulent bank account, where the payments were intended to go to the owner's bank account. The client provided a statement to police and explained he had been in communication through email with the owner for two years. The client received an email from info@*thebusinessname* and was informed they were closing their bank account and was provided new bank account information. Two electronic money transfers of $50 000 each, were made to the new bank account number provided. An attempted third payment was made, which led the client to contact the business owner. The business owner then learned of the emails the client had received which were not sent by anyone from the business, and were fraudulent. The bank has since frozen the account the payments were made to. The file remains under further investigation.

This type of fraud is becoming more common as the dollar amounts can be large, with the fraudsters potentially walking away with thousands of dollars. While email or text communication is convenient, Salmon Arm RCMP recommend confirming payment information by speaking directly with the intended receiver, before making any large payments.

To learn more about the red flags to watch for in the most common types of scams, please visit sites such as the BC RCMP Frauds and Scams, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or the Competition Bureau.

May 5

4th Ave SW: A store employee reported a man broke into the fenced off area of the store and stole two tents valued at $400 total. The event was captured on video surveillance, where police were able to identify the accused. The man was arrested the next day, and released with a future court date to speak to the allegations. Salmon Arm RCMP will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution.

10th St NE: Salmon Arm RCMP observed a vehicle with a woman inside known to have two active warrants. Police arrested the woman, and during a search incidental to arrest police located a knife in her pocket, contrary to her release conditions. Police obtained charge approval for one count failure to comply with probation order against Jasmine Champion. Jasmine Champion was held for a bail hearing, where she was released with conditions by a justice of the peace.

May 7

Trans Canada Hwy and James Rd: at 10pm a woman reported a collision between a dump truck and a tractor trailer on Hwy 1. The highway was closed in both directions for approximately 1 hour. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dash cam video provided to police showed the tractor trailer heading east, obeying the speed limit, when the west bound dump truck is seen approaching the tractor trailer and suddenly turned left in front of the tractor trailer to get into a construction site. The driver was of dump truck was issued a violation ticket for no insurance, and cross double solid line.

Police advise that if you are driving a vehicle that you do not own, or do not regularly drive, you as the driver are still responsible to ensure the vehicle has active insurance.

May 11

6000 block Trans Canada Hwy NE: At 7am a woman reported that she was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend and he had a machete on him. The woman was able to escape. Immediate police attendance was met by resistance from the man to exit the residence and follow police directions. The man was believed to be armed, threatening suicide by police, and had barricaded himself inside the residence. The emergency response team was deployed and attended to assist in arresting the man safely. At 11am the man was safely arrested and held for a bail hearing. Police obtained charge approval for one count assault, one count utter threats, and one count fail to comply with release order against Jordan Merasty. Jordan Merasty was remanded until May 21.