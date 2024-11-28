November 13

5th Ave SW: At 6am a woman reported there was a man banging on her window and asking to use a phone. While police were on the way, the woman updated police that the man was hiding and then returned to bang on her window more. Police arrived and located the man running away from the area, who was then in a full panic and reported that he had just witnessed another man get murdered at a business down the road. Police then attended the business and located the murdered man sleeping in a tent on the property, but was otherwise alive and well. The murdered man advised police that he heard the other man running around screaming. Police returned to the first man, who reported he had seen multiple people get murdered over the past three days. It was clear to police the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, he was apprehended and transported to a local hospital.

Canoe Beach Dr NE: At 2pm a complainant reported a very intoxicated man wandering the area, barely able to walk, and was concerned the man was unable to care for himself. Police attended and located the intoxicated man, who confirmed he had been drinking alcohol. The man was provided a ride home to his parent’s house, but once there refused to go inside and began wandering towards the highway. The man was arrested for being drunk in public and was provided a ride to the detachment cells to sober up.

November 16

20th Ave NE: At 10:30pm a woman reported her horse had been spooked and ran away. Salmon Arm RCMP received multiple updates from callers reporting seeing a horse in the neigh-bourhood around 20th Ave NE. Police located the horse and were able to hold onto it for a short while, until it decided to run away again. Police followed the horse as it trotted down 30th St NE where it was eventually corralled into a parking lot. Attending members were able to rein in the situation, and assisted the owner by distracting the horse with some food while it was haltered. The thankful owner then walked the horse to a nearby friends residence to wait for their horse trailer.

November 22

23rd St NE: At 9:30pm Salmon Arm RCMP received a report from a complainant stating an unknown neighbour came over and began shouting racist comments at him. The complainant explained he had just moved in that day, and captured video of the incident which was provided to police. The video showed the unprovoked 35-year-old neighbour shouting extremely racist remarks, and vague threats at the complainant. The complainant wished to have the neighbour spoken with at that point in the investigation. Police attempted to speak with the neighbour, but the 35-year-old man’s wife denied that he was home, despite police observing a man that appeared to be hiding in the window. Police followed up the next day and located the 35-year-old man. The man’s reasons for his actions did not match what was portrayed in the video that was provided to police. Police cautioned him that his actions could constitute a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada, and he could face a criminal charge if there was another incident. The complainant was advised of police action and encouraged to call police if there were any further issues, and a criminal charge could be pursued against the neighbour.

November 23

Lakeshore Dr SW: At 1:45am a complainant reported a fight outside a local pub. Police attended and could hear yelling around the building, then observed a 33-year-old man on top of a 36-year-old man, with the man on the bottom screaming as if he’d been injured. The 33-year-old attempted his best Olympic sprinter impression and ran away as soon as he saw police. The officer pursued on foot, advising the man he was under arrest for assault. The man’s sprint turned into a stumble, he tripped and fell, allowing the officer to speak with him and attempt to de-escalate the man. Instead the 33-year-old stood up, faced the officer with clenched fists, stated **** you, and appeared to be preparing to fight the officer. The officer presented his taser, but the man continued to disobey police commands. The man was tasered and formally arrested. Turns out the only medal he won was a pair of shiny handcuffs. Police returned to the 36-year-old who was yelling and screaming and subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance. Both men were lodged in cells over night. There were no injuries, and the fight was eventually deemed consensual after speaking with both men.

Auto Rd SE: At 10:30pm a Salmon Arm RCMP member in an unmarked police vehicle was driving to a call for service on Auto Rd SE. A black Honda Prelude with it’s high beams on caught up and was following closely behind the police vehicle. The Prelude turned its high beams off, and police observed one of the head lights was burnt out. The Prelude turns its high beams on again and began following the police vehicle even closer. The officer allowed the Prelude the pass, then initiated a traffic stop. The 18-year-old N driver advised he was on his way to the same area police were heading. The officer could smell alcohol and a near empty bottle of rum was on the passenger side floor. Police conducted a breath demand, and the driver blew a fail. The driver accepted his right to second test and again blew a fail. The 18-year-old then accused police of ****ing me over, while police explained to the young man that he was the one that choose to drive impaired. The man’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and he was prohibited from driving for 90 days.

Salmon Arm RCMP actively patrol for impaired drivers, investigate possible impaired driving reports, and assess driver sobriety during each traffic stop, no matter the time of day or night. If you are choosing to consume alcohol or drugs, police encourage you to: