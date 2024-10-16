October 4

Salmon Arm: A woman reported her jewelry had been stolen from her residence on a remote acreage sometime over the past month. The woman reported she leaves the house several times a day, but has an adult son that also lived at the residence and was often home while she was out. A detailed list of jewelry items stolen was provided to police, estimated in excess of $15 000. The woman was unable to provide police with any more evidence to further the investigation. Nine days later, the woman reported to police she had found all of her jewelry packed away in a to go bag she had forgotten she had packed earlier in the summer.

15 Ave SE: A man reported sometime over the previous night someone had entered his vehicle and stole a gas card, and about $25 in change. The interior car light was left on. It was unclear if the vehicle was left unlocked or locked, but there was no reported damage to the vehicle.

Salmon Arm RCMP is advising there has been a rash of theft from vehicles, generally occurring overnight and to vehicles left unlocked. Incidents have been reported all over Salmon Arm, including downtown, Hillcrest, and south of 20th Ave NE. Police recommend having a 9pm routine that includes removing all keys, door openers, cash, and valuables from vehicles. Where possible, parking your vehicle in a secure area like garage is recommended, or a well-lit area.

Shuswap St NW: Salmon Arm RCMP initiated a traffic stop with a GMC Sierra pickup truck with mismatched plates. The male driver immediately admitted he was prohibited from driving, which was confirmed by police. The driver was served a future court date for driving while prohibited under sec.95 of the motor vehicle act, and his truck was impounded for a mandatory 7 days.

October 5

Salmon Arm: A woman reported to police she was receiving multiple phone calls from the same phone number and an unknown male would scream profanities at her each time she answered. Salmon Arm RCMP were able to trace the phone number back to a man in Logan Lake, who stated he had a peace bond with an individual and believed that person was calling him from the phone number he was calling to yell at. Police advised the man that the number he was calling was registered to someone in Salmon Arm, was not who he believed it was, and to stop calling that number. The woman advised the phone calls stopped, but that she had also blocked the phone number.

October 7

11th Ave: A 20-year-old woman attended the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment and reported she had been de-frauded out of $11000. The woman explained she had received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of RBC, who indicated they had noted a suspicious purchase on her account that occurred in Victoria, BC. The woman entertained the call, eventually agreeing to e-transfer the funds, over four transactions, from her savings account to an email address provided by the caller. The woman reported to her bank the next day and learned the transactions were fraudulent. It was unclear it the bank would be able to recover the funds for the woman.

Receiving unsolicited e-mails, text messages, or phone calls from anyone requesting money, or the purchase of gift cards, should be treated as highly suspicious. Police advise using extreme caution before sending e-transfers to anyone, unless it is money you are willing to lose. Hanging up, and calling the person or institution using a phone number you have or obtained from credible source (such as a company website, or the back of your bank card), using code words, or asking about unique experiences or memories only that family member would know about, are simple ways to attempt to confirm identity.

October 8

Tappen Notch Hill Rd: At 5pm a woman reported a white Volkswagen Passat was parked on the roadway and the driver appeared to be out of it. Police attended and noted the driver appeared intoxicated. A breath demand was conducted but the driver refused to provide a breath sample. Refusing to provide a breath sample carries the same penalty as blowing a fail. The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, with the matter further referred to RoadSafetyBC. The driver was also found to have an active warrant, and was arrested and released with a future court date for that matter. The driver was later driver home by his father.

October 10

12th St SE: At 9am a woman reported that her video surveillance system captured an unknown man at 4:30am attempting to open her car door at that was locked. No entry was made into the vehicle as the doors were locked, and there was no damage to the vehicle. Police viewed the video footage, but were unable to identify the man. Nothing was stolen.

200 block Trans Canada Hwy: A woman reported sometime overnight an unknown suspect stolen a handheld radio from her unlocked vehicle. There was no video footage and no suspects. The woman was advised to not keep anything of value in her vehicle, and to lock her vehicle at all times.

October 11

Lakeshore Dr NE: At 8am a woman reported her vehicle was stolen after parking on Lakeshore Dr. Police asked the woman if it was possible she parked it in a different location, but the woman was adamant she had parked it at that specific location. Police made patrols in the area and located the woman’s vehicle one block south on Hudson Ave NE. There was no evidence the vehicle was stolen, or damaged. The woman was slightly embarrassed, but happy to have her car back.

October 15

14th Ave SE and 20th St SE: At 4:30am a complainant reported seeing a man on his live surveillance footage trying car door handles. The man was described as Caucasian, wearing blue jeans and white sneakers. Multiple police officers attended and located a 44-year-old man wearing matching clothing, that was well known to police. The man was presenting with signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. Police located a knife on the man after arresting him. Police later confirmed the man to be on conditions to not possess any knives, and to not handle any part of a motor vehicle. The man slept in cells over night to sober up, and was then re-arrested for two counts of failing to comply with probation order. The man was served a future court date and release from police custody. Salmon Arm RCMP are forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge approval.