September 19

Shuswap St: At 12:30pm Salmon Arm RCMP were on pro-active patrol and stopped a vehicle as the driver was suspected to be intoxicated by alcohol. The driver was read the breath sample demand. After 9 attempts the driver was unable to provide a suitable sample. During his attempts, he would get close to completing the breath sample then just stop providing air into the device. The driver was advised due to him not providing a suitable sample, he would be charged with a refusal which carried the same penalty as a fail. The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.

Salmon Arm RCMP detachment: At 5pm Salmon Arm RCMP had a woman in-custody in cells for being intoxicated in public. Despite there being a functioning toilet in the woman’s cell, the woman elected to defecate on the floor. The woman then picked up her feces, placed it in a sock, and wrote on the wall of the cell with her feces inside the sock. The woman was re-arrested for mischief. The woman was released from cells later that night with her future court date, once sober enough to care for herself. The cell was professionally cleaned and disinfected the following day. Recommended charge of one count of mischief has been forwarded to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

September 20

16th St NE: At 10am a man reported his vehicle was broken into over night. The man reported he had multiple pairs of shoes, sunglasses, and a jacket stolen. Police attended locations where police suspected the stolen items may have been, and spoke with two people of interest, but were unable to recover the stolen items, or confirm identity of the thief. There was no video, or witnesses to the theft. It was unclear if the man’s vehicle was locked or unlocked overnight.

Salmon Arm RCMP is advising there has been a rash of theft from vehicles, generally occurring overnight and to vehicles left unlocked. Incidents have been reported all over Salmon Arm, including downtown, Hillcrest, and south of 20th Ave NE. Police recommend having a 9pm routine that includes removing all keys, door openers, cash, and valuables from vehicles. Where possible, parking your vehicle in a secure area like garage is recommended, or a well-lit area.

September 28

Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd: At 7pm Salmon Arm RCMP were doing pro-active patrols and observed a black Dodge pickup truck approach their police vehicle going the opposite direction. The officer observed the driver to be a well-known prohibited driver. The officer advised another member that was in the area, who stated the truck never crossed their path. Police made further patrols in the area, locating the truck near James Rd. The truck was originally white, but obviously spray painted black. All the VIN’s had been removed, and the ignition was punched. Police located a card inside the vehicle that had the name of a man that reported his white pickup truck stolen in early September in Salmon Arm. The stolen pickup truck was the same make and model of the spray-painted black truck police had on scene, and was believed to be the same truck.

Police arrested the driver for possession of stolen property, drive while prohibited, and breach of release order. The man was held in police custody. Police received charge approval against Jason Cameron for one count possession of property obtained by crime, one count drive while prohibited, three counts fail to comply with release order. Jason Cameron was remanded in custody and is awaiting his next court date.