April 27

10th St SW and Trans Canada Hwy: At 11pm Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a grey Mazda with no tail lights on. The vehicle was stopped, the driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night and that it was her daughter’s birthday. An approved screening device demand was read to the driver. The first sample resulted in a warning, and the second sample was also a warning. The driver was prohibited from driving for 3 days, and the Mazda was impounded for 3 days. The matter was referred to ICBC.

White Lake Rd: A woman reported receiving a phone call from a man claiming to work for Telus. The man said his name was Jason Brown and had an east Indian accent. He requested the woman’s social insurance number, driver’s licence numbers, and birthdate. The woman provided partial numbers before realizing it was a scam and hung up. The woman was advised to report to Service Canada due to her social insurance number possibly being compromised.

Salmon Arm RCMP advise using extreme caution when providing any sort of personal information over the phone. Unsolicited phone calls from anyone requesting person information should be treated as highly suspicious, and likely a scam.

April 28

1100 block 10th Ave SW: An employee at a store in the Piccadilly mall reported a shoplifter that stole merchandise valued at $1000. Video surveillance was provided and police were able to identify the thief. The file remains under further investigation, police will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

Trans Canada Hwy and Shuswap St: At 10pm a woman reported a possible impaired driver in a Nissan pickup truck pulling a camper near Shuswap St and the Trans Canada Hwy. Police made patrols eventually locating the vehicle in parking lot near 10th St SW and Lakeshore Dr. The driver was identified and was observed to have slurred speech. An approved screening device demand was read to the driver. The first sample resulted in a fail, and the second sample was also a fail. The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days, and the Nissan was impounded for 30 days. The matter was referred to ICBC.

April 29

2700 block 11th Ave NE: An employee reported an attempted theft at a grocery store. Two females and one male had loaded up a cart full of groceries, and ran out without paying for the groceries. Video surveillance was provided and police were able to identify at least one suspect. The file remains under further investigation, police will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

April 29

1100 block 10th Ave SW: At 6:30pm an employee reported a theft in progress, with two women stealing products in the store. The women then left in a black SUV and the licence plate was provided to police. A Salmon Arm RCMP member located the vehicle a short while later and the stolen products were seized. One woman was arrested, and subsequently released with a future court date to speak to the allegations. The file remains under further investigation.