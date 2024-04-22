April 3

Ross St: Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and queried a silver Acura MDX which showed the registered owner was prohibited from driving. The member conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the registered owner was driving the vehicle, and unable to produce a valid driver’s licence. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days, and the driver was served a future court date for driving while prohibited under section 95 of the motor vehicle act.

April 4

1400 block Trans Canada Hwy: a group of four teens rolled a car tire and rim downhill towards a local hotel and the highway, striking and damaging a parked vehicle. There was a second similar incident reported on April 17, however the tire was stopped before hitting anything, or anyone. Police are working with local school officials to identify the youths, that were all observed on security footage. One youth has already been identified.

These incidents are being fully investigated due to the fact that someone could have been seriously injured or killed by a fast rolling vehicle tire on rim that weighed over 18 kilograms (40 pounds). Fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents, however police caution doing such acts could result in being charged with a criminal offence.

April 6

A woman responded to a Facebook group ad for a job, and was informed that a manager would contact her. Someone contacted the woman over WhatsApp messaging application from an Ontario area code phone number, and walked the victim through setting up a cryptocurrency account, buying bitcoin, and subsequently transferring $4500 worth of bitcoin to the fraudsters. The fraudsters attempted to have the victim transfer another $5500 worth of bitcoin, but the victim refused.

Salmon Arm RCMP advise using extra caution when using applications such as Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, and online group forums that are advertising employment, services, or used items at rates that appear to good to be true. Police also highly discourage sending money to anyone you have not met in person, unless it is money you are willing to risk losing.

April 8

300 block Trans Canada Hwy: At 5:40am a man reported observing two males break into an ATM, and a utility door next to the ATM was pried open. The complainant was able to provide detailed descriptions of the two suspects, as well as a direction of travel. Police attended and located two matching suspects at a nearby gas station. Both men were arrested for break and enter, theft, and mischief. They were released with a future court date. Police are forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

Mobley Rd: A man reported that he had dropped his motorcycle off for repairs several months prior, the mechanic subsequently died and his motorcycle disappeared. The complainant was reporting that his motorcycle was now parked at a neighbour’s house, he was 100% certain it was his motorcycle, and he would take care of it himself if police didn’t retrieve the motorcycle for him. Police attended after obtaining the VIN of the complainant’s motorcycle. The neighbour’s motorcycle was the same make and model, but a year older, and had a completely different VIN. The neighbour’s also produced transfer and vehicle registration papers. Although still adamant it was his motorcycle, the complainant was advised that the motorcycle was not his, and to leave the neighbours alone.

April 10

Hudson Ave: A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Hudson Ave. Incident took place around 2pm, no damage to the vehicle and no known witnesses. No activity on any of the woman’s bank cards prior to her cancelling them.

April 11

2000 block Hwy 97: A man reported that his blue Dodge Ram 3500 was stolen sometime between April 10 and April 11. The complainant did not know if the keys were inside the vehicle or not. The vehicle had rammed through a locked gate to escape and appeared to head south on Hwy 97B. The file is under further investigation.

April 14

27th St SE: A complainant called police to report a man being thrown from a white sedan then entering a nearby residence. Police attended the residence and were met by a man known to police. The man had injuries to the entirety of his face, a bleeding gash from the back of his head, and severe road rash. The man declined to be seen by an ambulance. His explanation for his injuries were that his laces were too long and I tripped. Police were unable to gain cooperation from the victim, and advised him to call an ambulance or go to the hospital for treatment, and to call police if he wished to provide further information.

April 15

Lakeshore Rd NW: At 1pm police conducted a traffic stop with a black BMW 3 series after learning the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s licence, and also had a warrant for his arrest for a previous incident of driving while prohibited. The BMW stopped and police confirmed the driver was the registered owner. A breath demand was conducted, and the driver blew a warn. A second test was conducted where the driver again blew a warn. The driver was served a 3-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 3 days. The man was also served a violation ticket for no driver’s licence, and also arrested for the warrant.