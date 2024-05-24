The Salmon Arm Landfill, operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), was awarded the top local government facility for the collection of used oil and antifreeze for 2023.

The landfill was also noted as one of the top 30 collectors in the province, ranking 19th out of all collection sites.

The awards are issued by Interchange Recycling, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to the collection and recycling of used oil, antifreeze, oil filters, and automotive containers in British Columbia.

“All of our dedicated collection sites across the province contribute to keeping our local communities stronger and healthier thanks to their ongoing commitment to keeping oil, filters, antifreeze and their containers, out of landfills, said David Lawes, CEO, Interchange Recycling.

“We wanted to recognize these 30 facilities who collected the most in 2023 and recognize them for going above and beyond to provide an important service to local residents.”

The Salmon Arm Landfill accepts used oil and antifreeze products as part of the Household Hazardous Waste Depot at the Salmon Arm Landfill, which is open for free product drop-off on Wednesdays and Saturdays. There are also Household Hazardous Waste depots at the Revelstoke and Golden Landfills, which have free product drop-off on Saturdays. Check the CSRD website at www.csrd.bc.ca for hours of operation.

“It is great to see that residents of our area have embraced this program and are recycling these products properly, rather than seeing these materials end up in our landfill,” said Ben Van Nostrand, General Manager, Environment and Utility Services.

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of Interchange Recycling’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products.

Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails, and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.