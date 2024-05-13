It was a truly joyous occasion for Michael Strauch upon discovering that he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the April 26, 2024 Lotto Max draw, netting him a $500,000 prize.

The Salmon Arm resident purchased and verified his ticket from Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop on Trans Canada Hwy SW in Salmon Arm and was taken aback when the retailer told him that his ticket was a winner.

“The retailer said, ‘You are a winner! You just won $500,000.’ I was freaking out and said, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, this is a dream,” Strauch recalled.



Strauch wasn’t the only one excited about the win.



“A few customers in the store congratulated me and we were happy together in that moment. It was really beautiful,” he said.



Strauch couldn’t wait to get home to share the news with his partner.



“We cried together, and she felt so much joy for me and for our future.”



The lottery winner looks forward to the ease that this win will provide for his future retirement and plans to purchase a home with his winnings.



“This win gives me the ability to slow down if I want to. Every day is a celebration now. We can relax and buy a home and that brings an overwhelming amount of joy and gratitude into our lives.”



So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $16 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $49 million from Lotto Max. Say ‘Yes’ to the Extra for the chance to win up to $500,000. The Extra is a $1 add on game available to purchase with Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, BC/49 and Lotto Max at any BCLC lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.

