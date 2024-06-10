One man has been arrested after being observed in possession of a stolen mountain bike by an off-duty police officer.

On June 5, 2024 a man reported that his Santa Cruz mountain bike, valued at $6000, was stolen after being left unsecured outside an office building in the 800 block of 16th St NE, Salmon Arm. Police attended and spoke with staff, however there were no witnesses to the theft. The complainant provided police with pictures and a detailed description of the stolen bike.

On June 7 at 1:15pm an off-duty Salmon Arm RCMP member who was out for a walk, advised on-duty members that he believed he saw a man riding the stolen Santa Cruz bicycle. The off-duty member followed on foot to maintain a visual of the bicycle’s location until uniformed members arrived. On-duty members attended and arrested a 55 year-old man for possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. The man, whose name cannot be released until charges are sworn, was released with a future court date. The mountain bike was returned to the rightful owner, who was very grateful.

This is a great example of our officers always looking to serve our community, whether on or off duty. Salmon Arm RCMP members not only work here, but also live and play in Salmon Arm and the surrounding area and always have an eye open no matter if they’re in uniform or not. Our members take great pride in the work they do, and the community they live and serve in, stated media liaison officer Constable Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.