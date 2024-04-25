Over the past five days, Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered three dirt bikes found in wooded areas.

All three bikes are believed to be stolen, but were not reported prior to being located.

On April 21, police recovered a single dirt bike on a trail near the end of 9th Ave NE, Salmon Arm. On April 25, police recovered two more dirt bikes also in the 9th Ave NE area.

Property crime has become a focal point in communities large and small throughout BC. Thefts from residences and motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity, with thieves taking advantage of items left in plain sight or unattended. Criminals seek out the easiest target for break-ins and there are steps we can all take to prevent these crimes.

Salmon Arm RCMP encourage residents to have a 9pm routine. This should include removing all valuables including keys and garage door openers from vehicles, locking vehicle doors, avoid storing anything of value outside, locking up outdoor buildings and primary residence doors and windows, and turning on exterior lights and alarm systems.

Anyone with information regarding these dirt bikes is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP. Owner(s) may claim with a detailed description of the dirt bike within 90 days. Please reference Salmon Arm RCMP file 2024-2477 and 2024-2401.