On January 4, 2025 Salmon Arm RCMP were advised of cube van that possibly had stolen tools inside. Police searched the vehicle and discovered numerous items from a recent previously reported break and enter.

Those items were returned to their rightful owner.

Police also located 16 other construction related tools and items that are suspected to be stolen. All the tools were seized and police thus far have been unable to locate the rightful owner.

If you, or your business, are missing several tools, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 to check and see if we have your tools. Please reference file 2025-72, and be prepared to provide detailed descriptions of your missing items including unique markings if any, brand name, and tool type.