Police received an anonymous tip that there was a stolen vehicle at a known problem residence in Blind Bay. Two members responded and were quickly able to confirm, in plain view from the street, at least two known stolen vehicles on the property. After entering the property, a five-tonne flat deck truck with a dune buggy style vehicle on it were both seized. Three non-local men were initially detained and identified, but later released without charge.

Only minutes prior to arriving at the property, police were advised of a stolen black Jeep out of Salmon Arm that had just been reported. The black Jeep was also located on the property and seized. The property owner was not home, and there was no evidence to support possession of property obtained by crime charges against anyone. All three vehicle owners were happy to be advised their vehicles had been recovered.

Great work here by our police officers to recover three stolen vehicles. Anonymous tips can be helpful to police; however, they can also make it difficult to pursue criminal charges. This is because the tipster is unknown, and police have no way to follow up for more information. This can also create confusion for police if the information provided is limited, unclear, or incorrect. We encourage anyone with tips about criminal offences to provide their contact information. If the incident leads to criminal charges, police have means to protect the complainant and/or witness if there are safety concerns, stated Salmon Arm RCMP media liaison officer Constable Andrew Hodges.

Below are ways you can report crime online to Salmon Arm RCMP, where you provide your contact information, or anonymously. If you are a victim of a crime, please do not report anonymously.





The Online Crime Reporting (OCR) system is available for incidents that have occurred in Salmon Arm where you have lost, had stolen, or sustained property or vehicle damage that is less than $5000 to replace or repair. Your contact information will be required. The OCR system is also appropriate for driving complaints that ARE NOT IN PROGRESS. For complete details, please visit Salmon Arm RCMP Online Crime Report or enter Online Crime Reporting Salmon Arm in your search engine.



To report crime that occurred in Salmon Arm anonymously, please visit North Okanagan/Shuswap Crime Stoppers