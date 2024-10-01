RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating John Robinson, who was reported missing on September 26, 2024. Police are very concerned for John Robinson's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

John Robinson was last seen on September 6, 2024.

Description of John Robinson:

First Nations male

51 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

130 lbs (59 kg)

Bald

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

Blue jeans

Baseball hat

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Robinson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).