The next six years will be critical in meeting BC's carbon emission reduction targets and preparing citizens for the impacts of climate change. The party that forms government has a huge task ahead to establish effective climate policies in the province.

Please join us for an online all-candidates forum with four of the five candidates running for election in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap riding who accepted our request to participate, including:

Sylvia Lindgren with the BC NDP;

Greg McCune, an independent candidate;

Jed Wiebe with the BC Greens; and, David Williams with the BC Conservatives.

Our moderator, Dr. Warren Bell, will pose questions focussed on the candidates' stance on climate change, as well as their platforms and policies they will support to address the climate crisis.

If time allows at the end of the forum, questions from the audience (submitted in the chat) will be posed to the candidates. This event will be recorded and later posted on our website.

Please register at the Zoom link here or go to our website to register at www.shuswapclimate.org.