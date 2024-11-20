Nanaimo Clippers forward Dylan Kinch, Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Maddux Martin and Langley Rivermen forward Adyn Merrick have been named the BCHL 3 Stars of the Week.

2nd Star – Maddux Martin (F) – Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Martin had six points in three games last week, totaling four goals and two assists in a trio of Silverbacks wins on their Alberta road trip.

On Wednesday, the Salmon Arm captain scored two goals in a 6-3 road win over the Sherwood Park Crusaders. With his team leading in the third, Martin scored two insurance goals in the final five minutes to fend off the Crusaders comeback.

The Silverbacks took on the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday in a goal-filled affair that ended in an 8-6 Salmon Arm win. Martin picked up a goal and an assist in the second period, with his marker coming on the power play.

The 2005-born forward capped off his week with another multi-point effort, this time with a goal and a helper in a 5-2 victory over the Blackfalds Bulldogs. Martin picked up a power-play assist in the first period, then scored his 10th of the year in the second, a goal that stood as the game-winner. He was named first star of the game.

Martin leads the Silverbacks in scoring with 19 points in 20 games, while his 10 goals are tied for most on the team.