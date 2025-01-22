For the next several weeks contracted crew are conducting salvage harvesting operations in the northern portion of the park. This work will maximize the value of burnt trees, remove tree hazards and allow for park ecological restoration through future replanting.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan asks that the public stay out of the closed portions of the park and observe all barricades and signs indicating closed areas.

“Salvage harvesting and ecological restoration are an important part of wildfire recovery, helping ecosystems and habitats that support wildlife reestablish themselves. Our goal is to ensure watercourses are maintained and protected, soils are stabilized and native plants are reestablished to restore Indigenous tree and non-tree species to the landscape. This work is in consultation with Westbank First Nation and industry experts to protect our parkland and support our community in recovery,” says Wayne Darlington, Manager of Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management.

Once work in this area is complete, operations will move to the southern portion of Phase 3. This will require the temporary closure of the Phase 1 portion of the park that reopened on December 21, 2024, to ensure public safety. Residents are encouraged to visit rdco.com/subscribe and sign up for email notifications to stay informed and up to date.

Rose Valley Regional Park was damaged during the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and closed for 16 months; much of the park remains closed to visitors. For more information about fire damaged parks, the recovery process and progress visit Wildfire Recovery in Parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.