– BC Transit, Transdev Canada and the City of Kelowna are helping to make the season bright and merry for all as they welcome the 22nd edition of Santa Bus, starting December 1 until December 7, 2024.

During this time, the Santa Bus will be out on the road, collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program. You can help by donating non-perishable food items, toiletries, new toys, or cash.

Since 2002, the Santa Bus has helped collect over $700,000 in donations to help support those in need in our neighbourhoods.

The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on December 7 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. For the full schedule of events, please click here.