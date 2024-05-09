A recent Research Co. public opinion survey confirms that more than half of British Columbians think crime has worsened in the past four years and 51 per cent fear they will be a victim of crime.

The survey also indicates that 56 per cent of BC residents blame addiction and mental health issues for the dire circumstances being experienced in their communities.

“Much of the crime and violence we are seeing is because the people suffering from addiction and mental illnesses do not have access to a full continuum of care when and where they need it,” stated Jess Ketchum, co-founder of Save Our Streets (SOS). “Long-term solutions will only come if we provide those afflicted with these illnesses with the very best chance of leaving behind a life of addiction and committing crimes to feed a drug habit.”

SOS is calling on the provincial and federal government to:

dramatically increase the opportunity for, and immediate access to, addiction and mental illness treatment, recovery and supportive housing on a regional basis in B.C.; and

broker the necessary agreements and judicial and legislative reforms to stop the revolving door for chronic repeat violent offenders; and

invoke policies that make gangs fear their futures just as much as citizens across B.C. fear for their lives.

Ketchum says the criminal element preying on marginalized people, perpetuating addictions and encouraging crimes to support those addictions are the same people that are shooting up our streets and endangering everyone near them.

“In addition, there are near daily reports of drug dealers and producers exporting drugs to other countries from B.C.,” added Ketchum. “People in B.C. are dying, communities are deteriorating, businesses are closing, family supporting jobs are being lost, and community services are evaporating. It’s time for the public to demand real change.”

Save Our Streets is a coalition of 100 community and business organizations representing every region of B.C., which is committed to seeing governments bring order and public safety back to communities across British Columbia. Concerned citizen groups, and BC businesses interested in joining or supporting SOS are invited to apply online at SaveOurStreets.ca or contact: info@saveourstreets.ca.