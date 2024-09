Beginning Wednesday, September 4th schools throughout Salmon Arm resume after summer break. Salmon Arm RCMP will be doing patrols and speed checks in school and playground zones throughout the city. In Salmon Arm, the school zone speed limit is 30km/h from 7:00am to 5:00pm on school days.

The start of the year is the perfect time for reviewing and practicing pedestrian road safety strategies for the entire family.