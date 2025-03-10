Scott Anderson, a former two-term City Councillor in Vernon, has been accepted as a nominee for Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) candidate for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

The new riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee will come into being when an election is called.

Anderson has been endorsed by four former Members of Parliament, including The Honourable John Duncan, former cabinet minister under The Right Honourable Stephen Harper, and Betty Hinton, a former Deputy Speaker.

“I’m grateful for the trust and support of so many accomplished conservative politicians at the federal level,” said Anderson. “I’m deeply honoured that each one of them publicly trusts me to put my name beside theirs.”

Anderson is a North Okanagan business owner, former two-term City Councillor in Vernon, interim Leader of the BC Conservatives. He has a first-class honours degree in international relations and philosophy and has done six years of graduate work at the University of British Columbia in strategic studies. He has also served as a military officer (Captain) with the British Columbia Dragoons, an armoured reconnaissance unit based in Vernon and Kelowna, and later with the CAF Public Affairs Branch based in Ottawa.

“I have experience, both at our local/provincial level and at the federal level, and the drive to bring our regional concerns to Ottawa,” said Anderson. “I’m also blessed with the support of an excellent campaign team, who have a real enthusiasm for making things better in the new riding.”

Anderson has been involved with conservative politics since 1993, when he first went to Ottawa for several months as a legislative Assistant for an MP. He has been a member of the North Okanagan Shuswap Constituency Association since 2014 and has remained active at all three levels of government.

“Bringing a commonsense viewpoint back to Ottawa is only part of the job of MP as I see it,” said Anderson. “Your member of Parliament should also have the courage and conviction to speak up and bring your voice to Ottawa and that’s what I intend to do.”