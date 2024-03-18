Vernon-Scott Anderson, a former two-term City Councillor in Vernon, will put his name forward as a nominee for Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) candidate for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

The new riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee will come into being when an election is called, as long as it is called after April 22, 2024.

“This nomination race will not be easy, and I ask for the support of everyone who wants to have a firm voice in Ottawa,” said Anderson. “I’m asking anyone who want to support me, to become a member of the Conservative Party of Canada and to let me know so I can tell you where and when the voting will be.”

Anderson has been endorsed by four former Members of Parliament, including Darrel Stinson, the respected former MP from Vernon, and The Honourable John Duncan, former cabinet minister under The Right Honourable Stephen Harper.

“I’m grateful for the trust and support of so many accomplished conservative politicians at the federal level,” said Anderson. “I’m deeply honoured that each one of them publicly trusts me to carry their torch into the future.”

Anderson is a North Okanagan business owner, former two-term City Councillor in Vernon, interim Leader of the BC Conservatives. He has a first-class honours degree in international relations and philosophy and has done six years of graduate work at the University of British Columbia in strategic studies. He has also served as a military officer (Captain) with the British Columbia Dragoons, an armoured reconnaissance unit based in Vernon and Kelowna, and later with the CAF Public Affairs Branch based in Ottawa.

“I have experience, both at our local/provincial level and at the federal level, and the drive to bring our regional concerns to Ottawa,” said Anderson. “I’m also blessed with the support of an excellent campaign team, who have a real enthusiasm for making things better in the new riding.”

Anderson has been involved with conservative politics since 1993, when he first went to Ottawa for several months as a legislative Assistant for an MP. He has been a member of the North Okanagan Shuswap Constituency Association since 2014 and has remained active at all three levels of government.

“Bringing a commonsense viewpoint back to Ottawa is only part of the job of MP as I see it,” said Anderson. “Your member of Parliament should also have the courage and conviction to speak up and bring your voice to Ottawa and that’s what I intend to do.”

Process

There are two steps to becoming a Member of Parliament. First, a nominee contestant must run against other nominee contestants who may step forward to seek the nomination. That is an internal contest voted on by party members only.

The second step is the general election, when the selected candidate will run against candidates from other parties. In the general elections all residents of the new riding can vote.

“The first step is the most important step,” said Anderson. “In order to become the candidate, I need to earn the vote of the majority of CPC members in the new riding. Only Conservative party members are able to vote for the nominee they want to represent them.”

Anderson’s campaign team will focus on bringing in new members to the party to support him as candidate.

Those who want to support Scott Anderson have three simple steps to follow:

1 Become a member of the Conservative Party of Canada ($15/year);

2 Let his campaign know your contact information so they can tell you where and when to vote;

3 Vote on the day of the vote (we’ll let you know you when and where once we know). It will be some time after April 22 of this year.

Member of Parliament Endorsements

Darrel Stinson CPC MP, North Okanagan—Shuswap

“I support Scott Anderson as Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada. I know him to be an honest, dependable, and hardworking man who is willing to listen and get the job done.” ~ Darrel Stinson, CPC MP, North Okanagan—Shuswap; 1993–2004

The Honourable John Duncan, CPC MP, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, Vancouver Island North

“Scott Anderson is a demonstrated community leader and astute local businessman. He will be a great MP with a strong work ethic. I fully endorse him.” ~ The Honourable John Duncan, CPC MP 1993 - 2006 2008 – 2015, Vancouver Island North, Chief Government Whip, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs

John Cummins, CPC MP, Delta/Richmond

“I endorse Scott Anderson to be the Conservative candidate for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee. I’ve known him for over a decade as a real conservative and a man who can be trusted. He will be the peoples voice in Ottawa.” John Cummins, Conservative MP Delta/Richmond. 1993-2011

William Gilmour RPC/CAP MP, Comox-Alberni

I endorse Scott Anderson as MP for the CPC. He achieved the rank of Captain in the Canadian Forces, launched a successful business and filled two terms as City Councillor in Vernon. Scott is intelligent and well read with a deep understanding of world affairs. He will be a strong voice as a Member of Parliament. ~, MP RPC/CAP, Comox-Alberni 1993-2000, Chief Environment Critic