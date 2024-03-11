Central Okanagan Public Schools welcomes partnership with the Central Okanagan Food Bank to coordinate the Food for Thought program that supplies meals to students across the school district.

Central Okanagan Public Schools welcomes partnership with the Central Okanagan Food Bank to coordinate the Food for Thought program that supplies meals to students across the school district. Food for Thought buys and distributes breakfast food and backpack grocery hampers to schools with the help of over 70 community volunteers. Currently managed by the non-profit Hope for the Nations, the program will transition to be fully managed by the non-profit Central Okanagan Food Bank later this spring.

"We are grateful for Hope for the Nations' generous support over the years, ensuring thousands of children start their school days with nutritious meals so they can learn," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "We look forward to coordinating with the local Food Bank to build on community-based food security efforts and expand this program to more students."

"The Board wholeheartedly thanks the many dedicated volunteers who selflessly give their time and resources to make a tremendous difference to our learners," said Lee-Ann Tiede, Chairperson for the Board of Education. "We look forward to this program continuing to grow and reach more children and families in our community."

Coordination between the District and the Food Bank will continue Food for Thought services to children and families and further develop food accessibility.

"We have been honoured to deliver Food for Thought and see its positive impact on students in the Okanagan," said Patricia Phillips, Executive Director of Hope for the Nations. "As we transition the program to the Food Bank, we are confident the program will continue to thrive under their guidance."

“We are thrilled to partner with Central Okanagan Public Schools, and we are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by Hope for the Nations," said Trevor Moss, CEO of Central Okanagan Food Bank. "We are determined to carry their dedication forward and make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of students throughout the Central Okanagan.”

The Food for Thought program has been active in Central Okanagan Public Schools since 2009 and continues to grow each year. Food for Thought's aim is to eliminate hunger, one child at a time.