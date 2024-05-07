The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce the following administrative changes for the 2024/25 school year:

Mr. Chris Van Bergeyk, Principal at Penticton Secondary School will move to District Principal – ConnectEd and District Programs.

• Mr. Travis Bond, Principal at Wiltse Elementary School will move to Penticton Secondary School as Principal.

• Ms. Michelle Martin, Vice Principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School will move to Wiltse Elementary School as Principal.

• Mr. Russ Reid, Vice Principal at Penticton Secondary School will move to Princess Margaret Secondary School as Vice Principal.

• Ms. Lindsay Guza, Vice Principal at Skaha Lake Middle School will move to Princess Margaret Secondary School as Vice Principal.

• Ms. Katelyn Scramstad, District Vice Principal Inclusive Education, will continue in this role, and will also support Skaha Lake Middle School as Vice Principal.

• Mr. Darcy Mullin, District Principal of International Programs, will continue in this role, and will also support KVR Middle School as Acting Principal for the 2024/25 school year. Mr. Mullin will replace Mr. Cliff Schwartz who will be retiring July 31, 2024.

• Ms. Rochelle Rooker, Vice Principal at Summerland Middle School, will move to KVR Middle as Vice Principal.

The Board of Education congratulates all staff on their new appointments which will commence on August 1, 2024. These appointments reflect year one of the Board’s Long-Range Facilities plan and the changes to student populations in each school as SD67 transitions to an elementary-secondary model.

The district thanks Mr. Cliff Schwartz for his service and would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.