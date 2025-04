At the February 26, 2025 Board meeting, the Board of Education, School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) received recommendations from the transportation review and have elected to initiate a public engagement process regarding the recommendations.

The recommendations include:

- Reducing walk limits

- Implementing a transportation fee

For more information on the transportation review, please visit: letsconnectsd67.bc.ca

Public engagement sessions regarding the recommendations have been scheduled as follows:

April 14, 2025

Summerland Secondary – old gym

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

April 16, 2025

siya? House – 425 Jermyn

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Board of Education invites the school community to participate in a survey regarding the proposed transportation review recommendations. The survey will be open from March 12, 2025 to April 18, 2025.

β€œThe Board of Education will consider all feedback and thanks the community for their participation in the transportation review.”