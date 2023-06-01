At the February 26, 2025 Board meeting, the Board of Education, School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) received recommendations from the transportation review and have elected to initiate a public engagement process regarding the recommendations.

The recommendations include:

- Reducing walk limits

- Implementing a transportation fee

For more information on the transportation review, please visit: letsconnectsd67.bc.ca

Public engagement sessions regarding the recommendations have been scheduled as follows:

April 14, 2025

Summerland Secondary – old gym

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

April 16, 2025

siya? House – 425 Jermyn

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Board of Education invites the school community to participate in a survey regarding the proposed transportation review recommendations. The survey will be open from March 12, 2025 to April 18, 2025.

“The Board of Education will consider all feedback and thanks the community for their participation in the transportation review.”