On April 15, 2024, the Board of Education of School District No. 67 approved a 10 year Long-Range Facilities Plan, which included closing 3 elementary schools on June 30, 2025 (Carmi Elementary, Parkway Elementary and Giant’s Head Elementary).

The Board has made a decision to lease out the three closed school facilities.

Interested parties are invited to submit an official proposal detailing your organization and outlining the intended use of the space. To read more about each of the properties and the opportunities to lease, you can find more information on the process on: https://www.sd67.bc.ca/apps/news/article/854365.

Proposals will be received until April 25, 2025.