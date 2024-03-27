The water search is set to commence on Kalamalka Lake on Thursday March 28, 2024 and will focus on the area around Kalamalka Park from Rattlesnake point to deeper waters.

The search for missing senior, Robert Lee Baines, continues on the water with the help of specialized sonar equipment. The 83-year old man was last seen on January 2nd, 2024 at a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream. Despite an extensive ground search by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue, Mr. Baines was not located. With the warmer weather and boating season soon approaching, the search is resuming on the water with the assistance specialized sonar equipment.

It is requested thatbboaters stay a few hundred meters away from the search area. states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The wake from passing boats causes disturbances with the readings of the sonar which will extend the search efforts.

The water search is set to commence on Kalamalka Lake on Thursday March 28, 2024 and will focus on the area around Kalamalka Park from Rattlesnake point to deeper waters. The vessel is equipped with flashing lights and is easily spotted by other boaters.