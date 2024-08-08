On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Lake Country RCMP frontline officers with the assistance of Lake Country General Investigation Section (GIS), Kelowna Police Dog Service (PDS) and the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000-block of Copper Hill Place. This search stems from of a lengthy investigation into Possession of Property Obtained by Crime in the Kelowna and surrounding areas.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several thousand dollars worth of stolen alcohol, veterinary equipment, pieces of identification and ammunition. A male and female were taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact Lake Country RCMP, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers - Regional District of Central Okanagan (rdco.com)

“This investigation was driven forward by the dedication and professionalism of the Lake Country RCMP GIS and frontline officer teams. The ERT and PDS units were instrumental in deploying specialized equipment and tactics to ensure a safe entry and arrest. This project and search warrant was in line with the detachment priority of targeting and reducing property crime. Lake Country RCMP will continue to target all criminal activity in the community.” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, Lake Country RCMP media Liaison.