Shortly before 7 a.m., on Thursday, July 18th, 2024, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), and Kelowna RCMP executed search warrants at residences in both Vernon and Kelowna. With the assistance of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, search warrants obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) were executed at residences on Monashee Road in Vernon and Panorama Lane in Kelowna. The operation was conducted as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group operating in both Vernon and Kelowna. Three males and one female, all from the Lower Mainland, were arrested.

A large quantity of cash, prescription drugs and suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were seized. All four individuals were released pending further investigation and charge submission for possession for the purpose of trafficking. The combined efforts and collaboration of the different units involved made the investigation a success, commented Sgt Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.