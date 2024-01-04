Longer days and warmer weather can only mean one thing… spring is nearly here (despite today's unseasonal snowfall).

And with the changing season, Kelowna’s parks and beaches are preparing to welcome more visitors.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery summer hours start March 15

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will open extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days-a-week starting on Saturday, March 15 and running until Oct. 15.

Only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas at this time to allow for annual ground maintenance. Candles are not permitted as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard. Items collected from this year’s adornment refresh will be available to collect at the end of each row until April 1.

Kasugai Gardens opens March 17

Starting Monday, March 17, this downtown jewel will open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily after the May long weekend and until Labour Day, when they will return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Kasugai will close for the season on Oct. 31.

Kasugai Gardens opened in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, which have been sister cities since 1981. Kasugai features traditional elements of a Japanese garden, including stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and a pond.

Park washrooms open April 1

Bathroom facilities in Kelowna parks will open on Tuesday, April 1 barring unforeseen weather conditions.

For more information about City parks and beaches or to view the map, visit kelowna.ca/parks .

Ball diamonds and sports fields open April 4 & 11

Residents and sports-enthusiasts are reminded that ball diamonds and sports field remain closed for seasonal maintenance. Ball diamonds are scheduled to open Friday, April 4 and the remaining fields on Friday, April 11, weather permitting.