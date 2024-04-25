the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have signed 2023 third-round pick Caden Price to an entry-level contract. The three-year, two-way contract ($908,000 AAV) is set to begin next season, and he is expected to report to Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.

“We are excited for Caden to officially join our organization after a career year in the WHL,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “We’ve been impressed with his progress so far and are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop going forward.”

Due to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement, the 2005-born defenceman will not be eligible to play in the AHL full-time next season, he must either make Seattle's NHL squad or be returned to the Rockets for his nineteen year old season.

Price, a six-foot-one, 185-pound defenseman, recorded 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 62 regular-season games with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this year, establishing WHL career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (three) and points per game (0.89). Despite playing in three fewer games this season, Price saw his point total increase by 15 from 2022-23 to 2023-24. His 55 points this season topped Kelowna blueliners and ranked 12th among all WHL defensemen, with his efforts earning him All-WHL Second Team honors at the conclusion of the regular season. Price added 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 11 playoff games with the Rockets, which ranked fourth among his team’s skaters and led Kelowna defensemen.

Price has spent his entire WHL career with the Rockets, totaling 116 points (20 goals, 96 assists) in 174 regular-season games over the course of three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24). He was named his team’s top defenseman in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 after leading Kelowna blueliners in scoring both seasons. Born on August 24, 2005, Price was one of three sixteen-year-old players on the Rockets full-time roster in 2021-22.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Price represented Canada at the IIHF 2023 U18 World Junior Championship, taking home a bronze medal. He also donned the Maple Leaf at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he won a gold medal. Price was originally selected by the Kraken in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.