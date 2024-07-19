The second round of catch basin mosquito control hits many Central Okanagan neighbourhoods next week.

From July 21 to 26, Regional District Mosquito Control program crew wearing high visibility vests will be riding electric bicycles, driving scooters or vehicles with Mosquito Control signage, dropping water soluble pouches containing an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide into the roadside catch basins.



Approximately 12,000 roadside catch basins will be treated as part of the RDCO Mosquito Control program following up on initial treatments done last month.

Learn more about this program and how you can help reduce mosquito development sites around your property at rdco.com/mosquitoes.

The Regional District provides nuisance mosquito control services in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small section of West Kelowna Estates in the City of West Kelowna.