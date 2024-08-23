People living in Vernon and surrounding communities will benefit from increased access to team-based care as planning progresses on a second urgent and primary care centre (UPCC).

"We're building up better access to doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals in Vernon and across the province, because people deserve care that works for them and their families when they need it," said Premier David Eby. "Urgent and primary care centres deliver faster access to care while relieving pressure on our emergency rooms. With a second centre for Vernon, north Okanagan residents will get better access for cuts, minor infections, sprains and those kinds of medical issues that need a doctor's attention, but not an emergency room visit."

Planning is underway for a second UPCC in Vernon, which is anticipated to open to patients in fall 2025. The UPCC will provide urgent primary care seven days a week, including statutory holidays.

"We are committed to meeting the growing health-care needs of communities around B.C.," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "Early in our primary care strategy, we brought a UPCC to Vernon that has provided much-needed health care to people. As the community has grown, we're now adding a second UPCC to add capacity and ensure people have access to the care they need, close to home."

The UPCC will provide same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC. The UPCC will be available to people who do not have a primary care provider, as well as people with a provider who are unable to schedule an appointment within 12 to 24 hours.

"Strengthening health-care services in our region and across the province is a top priority for our government and myself," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. "As a health-care worker, I recognize the importance in being able to access timely care and this second UPCC in Vernon will provide more options for same-day health care in our community. I know people in Vernon join me in looking forward to watching this project come to life."

Once a location is selected, Interior Health will proceed with the request-for-proposal process for construction-management services.

"Establishing a second UPCC in Vernon is a critical part of our ongoing strategy to enhance health-care services for the community," said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. "By expanding these services, we are not only increasing access to urgent care, but also helping to reduce the strain on our emergency departments. This is a significant step towards delivering comprehensive, timely care that supports the overall health and well-being of the people of Vernon."

Operated by Interior Health, the new Vernon UPCC will be a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Interior Health, the North Okanagan Division of Family Practice, Okanagan Indian Band and the Splatsin First Nation. This UPCC will be part of the Shuswap North Okanagan Primary Care Network. The capital cost of the UPCC is estimated at $4.97 million, and will be shared by the provincial government through Interior Health and the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District.

"We are thrilled to see the continued investment in health care for Vernon and the North Okanagan with the addition of a second UPCC in Vernon," said Kevin Acton, board chair, North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District. "This new facility is a testament to the shared dedication to address the evolving health care needs of our region."

There are nine UPCCs operating in the Interior Health region, including Ashcroft, Castlegar, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Rutland, Vernon, and West Kelowna.

Learn More:

To learn more about UPCCs in the Interior Health region, visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/information-for/patients-and-visitors/urgent-and-primary-care-centres

To read about B.C.'s primary care strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/bcs-primary-care-system

And: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010