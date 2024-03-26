On March 25, 2024 just after 10:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a business in the 1500-block of Banks Rd for a male waving a knife around trying to attack a security guard. Officers arrived shortly after and took custody of a man who was being pinned down by security.

In speaking with witnesses, officers determined the man was asked to leave the property when he became aggressive and spit in the face of the security guard. Security attempted to arrest the man when they fell to the ground, at which time the suspect is alleged to have pulled a knife and threatened to harm the security guard with it.

Another witness intervened and prevented the man from using the knife by helping control him until police arrived. The suspect was arrested for Assault, Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and held in custody.

On March 26, 2024, the 49-year old suspect from the West Kelowna area was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to attend court on March 28, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring. Fortunately, the security guard and other bystander were not injured during this act of violence” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “Our office will continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to ensure police did everything possible to maintain safety for our community.”