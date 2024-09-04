The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) urges residents and businesses to register their security alarm systems, whether they are self-monitored or monitored by a company.
The Security Alarm Systems Bylaw was revamped earlier this summer to enhance the False Alarm Reduction Program. This initiative aims to minimize the number of false alarms, which place unnecessary strain on police services.
Why register for an alarm permit?
The number of alarm systems in Central Okanagan homes and businesses has risen. In 2023, 72 per cent of security alarm calls to the RCMP were false alarms, consuming over 300 RCMP hours. By registering their alarm systems residents and business owners can reduce the police time required to deal with false alarms, allowing police to focus on high-priority calls.
Program Benefits:
How to apply:
For fines associated with false alarms, see Schedule ‘A’ of the bylaw.