The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) urges residents and businesses to register their security alarm systems, whether they are self-monitored or monitored by a company.

The Security Alarm Systems Bylaw was revamped earlier this summer to enhance the False Alarm Reduction Program. This initiative aims to minimize the number of false alarms, which place unnecessary strain on police services.

Why register for an alarm permit?

The number of alarm systems in Central Okanagan homes and businesses has risen. In 2023, 72 per cent of security alarm calls to the RCMP were false alarms, consuming over 300 RCMP hours. By registering their alarm systems residents and business owners can reduce the police time required to deal with false alarms, allowing police to focus on high-priority calls.

Program Benefits:

Creates efficiencies: Security system holders who take responsibility for their alarm systems can help reduce policing impacts and operate their alarms more effectively.

Security system holders who take responsibility for their alarm systems can help reduce policing impacts and operate their alarms more effectively. Cost Savings: Alarm permit holders avoid fines associated with repeated false alarms (first one’s free and then reduced cost over unpermitted alarm systems)

Alarm permit holders avoid fines associated with repeated false alarms (first one’s free and then reduced cost over unpermitted alarm systems) Enhanced Community Safety: A more efficient use of emergency resources contributes to overall community safety.

How to apply:

Apply online at rdco.com/alarms or in-person at the RDCO office at 1450 KLO Road, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for your alarm permit for their home and/or business. Permits must be renewed every two years.

New permit fees : Residential - $40 and Business - $80

Residential - $40 and Business - $80 Renewal fees: Residential - $30 and Business - $60

For fines associated with false alarms, see Schedule ‘A’ of the bylaw.