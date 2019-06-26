Update (Dec 12, 2024)

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Kelowna where a man was injured.

On December 11, 2024, at approximately 5:20 a.m., a Kelowna RCMP officer was conducting proactive patrols in the downtown core, when they observed a man who is known to police riding a bicycle. The man departed quickly on his bicycle attempting to cross Harvey Avenue where he collided into the side of a westbound semi-truck flat deck.

The man was provided immediate first aid prior to being transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police believe the man was attempting to avoid police interaction after it was determined he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions into the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

There is no parallel investigation with respect to the driver of the involved vehicle as their actions were not deemed to be a factor in the crash.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.