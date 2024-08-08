In the midst of another hot, dry summer we are all looking toward Okanagan communities currently under threat of wildfire and wondering what we can do to reduce the risk of wildfires in our own communities.

To help create greater wildfire prevention awareness, the City of Kelowna Fire Department is partnering with Lake Country Fire Department, the Okanagan Water Basin Board, Okanagan Xeriscape and Kel Lake Garden Centre to provide a free public seminar on simple gardening and landscaping steps we can all take to “make water work” in our arid landscapes and mitigate the risks of wildfire.

Members of the City of Kelowna’s Fire Department, the Lake Country Fire Department, Okanagan Xeriscape and the Okanagan Basin Water Board will be on site to present and answer questions on practical tips for creating beautiful garden spaces that are both water wise and FireSmart.

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Place: Kel Lake Garden Centre

4351 Shanks Road, Lake Country