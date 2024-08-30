Farmers and orchardists in the South Okanagan and Similkameen need our help.

In recent years there have been devastating weather events, wildfires, and recently the BC Tree Fruits Co-op closed, causing more chaos and uncertainty.

Fixes for these major issues aren’t easy to come by, but at the same time the desire to do something to help is strong. This is why Penticton Farmers’ Market decided that September is SOS Apple Fest month in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. It’s a way to celebrate our locally grown apples, support our farmers and orchardists, and allow everyone to get involved.

“We can reach thousands of people at the market and through our online channels,” said Philip Solman, co-manager of Penticton Farmers’ Market, “So we aim to get as many people as possible, buying, eating, and cooking with locally grown apples. We know we can’t fix the big problems, but that doesn’t mean we sit on our hands and do nothing.”

· Individuals - Buy locally grown apples then post on Instagram or Facebook how you enjoy them. Tag #SOSAppleFest so Penticton Farmers’ Market can share and get a buzz going.

· Restaurants - Add menu items that use locally grown apples. Post details on social media using #SOSAppleFest so Penticton Farmers’ Market can share and add you to an online map.

· Businesses - Think of a way to use or share locally grown apples, maybe giving them out to customers. Post details, tagging #SOSAppleFest, to show your support.

· Teachers - Come up with ways to get locally grown apples into the classrooms. Post and tag #SOSAppleFest so your ideas can be shared.

· Growers – If you are retailing your crop, reach out to Penticton Farmers’ Market with details, so shoppers can be directed to you.

The last market of September, on the 28th, will be apple-themed, with lots of apple varieties for sale, as well as apple juice, ciders, spirits made from local apples, plus baked goods, preserves, and crafts that celebrate this iconic fruit.

For more information and to get involved, visit pentictonfarmersmarket.org