Update (3pm)

The highway is now re opened in both direction.

Information on the collision and potentially injuries is still limited at this time

__________________________________________

On July 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., South Okanagan RCMP and emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Road 22, south of Oliver, BC.

As of 8:45 a.m., emergency crews are remaining on scene, with this stretch of the highway being closed indefinitely.

Southbound motorists are to detour at Ryegrass Road, then south on Black Sage Road, and back onto Highway 97 at Road 22.

If you witnessed any part of this collision, you’re asked to contact the Oliver RCMP (250) 498-3422.