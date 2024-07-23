Kelowna RCMP are investigating a collision on in the 6300 block of Hwy 33 between Goudie Rd and Goshawk Rd that occurred approximately 5:30 pm between two motorcycles. This is a significant collision with confirmed loss of life. The highway will be closed for several hours as RCMP officers and analysts are on scene gathering evidence in an attempt to determine the cause of this tragic event.

There is a bypass on Goudie Rd through to Cardinal Creek Rd. Please take you time and follow the detour signage, staying away from the collision scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dash camera video is asked to phone the RCMP and reference police file number 2024-39634.