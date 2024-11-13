On Saturday, November 10th, 2024 around 11 p.m., police received a report about a multi-vehicle collision in the East Hill area of Vernon. Frontline officers responded to the 2700-block of 15th St where they found BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Service personnel assisting the two occupants of a Pontiac Grand Am. Officers also found two other vehicles and a hydro pole at the scene that had been damaged. The ensuing investigation determined the Grand Am was travelling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and left the roadway, colliding with the two unoccupied vehicles and the hydro pole. Both the driver and passenger of the Pontiac were extricated and transported to hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and police are continuing to investigate.