The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship begins Dec. 26 in Ottawa, Ont. and there are four BCHL players participating in the main tournament, plus another two that took part in the Division 1A competition and another set to play in Division 2A.

Main tournament:

Simon Meier – Team Switzerland (Penticton Vees)

Bradly Nadeau – Team Canada (Penticton Vees alumnus)

Tobias Pitka – Team Slovakia (Victoria Grizzlies)

Noah Samanski – Team Germany (Powell River Kings)

Division 1A:

Mathis Dufour – Team France (Brooks Bandits)

Philip Monnich Hagen – Team Norway (West Kelowna Warriors)

Division 2A:

Samuel Lyne – Team Great Britain (Cranbrook Bucks)

Meier is in his second season with Penticton and has 16 points in 26 games so far this season. He has played for the Swiss national team on multiple occasions, including at last year’s World Juniors where he had two goals in five games.

Nadeau is currently in his first full season of professional hockey with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). The former BCHL MVP, leading scorer and two-time Fred Page Cup champion has 15 points in 22 AHL games this year. This is his first time representing Canada at a major tournament Click here to read more about his selection.

Monnich Hagen registered one assist in five tournament games with Team Norway who finished third in the Division 1A competition. Since joining West Kelowna in early November, he has one helper in eight games.